PHOTO: Goldsbury opens Liberal campaign office in Cranbrook

Robin Goldsbury, the Liberal Party candidate for Kootenay-Columbia, opened her campaign office at #6-911 Baker Street in Cranbrook on Thursday. Goldsbury was joined by friends, family and supporters as all federal election campaigns gear up for the race that ends on Oct. 21 for general voting day. Trevor Crawley photo.

