(Pixabay)

Pet deer kills man and injures wife in rural Australia

Police shot the deer before a paramedic treated the couple

Police say a man has been killed and his wife critically injured when they were attacked by their pet deer on a rural Australian property.

Police Sergeant Paul Pursell says the 46-year-old man entered the stag’s enclosure on Wednesday morning at Moyhu in Victoria state.

Pursell says the wife also entered the enclosure after hearing a commotion and was also attacked.

Police shot the deer before a paramedic treated the couple.

The husband died at the scene and his wife was flown by helicopter to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne where she condition was described as critical.

Pursell says the stag was a cross between a red deer and an elk.

READ MORE: Florida man believed he was ‘half-man, half-dog,’ says doctor

READ MORE: Florida Man Googles self to find out which ‘Florida Man’ he is

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. cyclist braking stigma on addiction from coast to coast
Next story
Inflation rises 1.9% on higher prices for fresh vegetables, mortgage costs

Just Posted

Bowen Byram moves up in draft prospect ratings

The Cranbrook hockey player is rated second among North American Skaters for the 2019 NHL Draft

Prescribed burn planned for River’s Crossing Park

City personnel, wildfre crews to conduct controlled burn in the next two weeks

Bountiful child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

Cranbrook’s Business Excellence Awards

Best of Cranbrook business celebrated at gala event Saturday, April 13

Fruitvale man identified in fatal zipline accident in Thailand

Spencer Donaldson, 25, was from Fruitvale, B.C., the city’s mayor has confirmed

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a 5-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

Most Read