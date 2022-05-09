Permanent endowment fund created for Cranbrook Community Forest Society

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies is overseeing the grant, with a fundraising goal of $20K

Representatives from CFKR and CCFS were very pleased to sign the agreement to develop the Cranbrook Community Forest Society Legacy Fund. Front row, left to right: Joseph Cross, CCFS Board Chair and Jean-Ann Debreceni, Cranbrook Community Forest Society Legacy Fund founding donor. Back row, left to right: Michele Bates, CFKR Board Chair and Sean Campbell, CFKR Director. (Photo courtesy of CFKR)

A fundraising initiative between the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) and the Cranbrook Community Forest Society (CCFS) will see the establishment of a permanent endowment fund created for the CCFS.

CFKR has announced that they will be launching the new Cranbrook Community Forest Society legacy fund, which will support the CCFS with an annual grant, in perpetuity.

The two organizations are hoping to raise $20,000 to establish the new fund. Several donations have already been made, including $500 from Jean-Ann Debreceni, who is a long-time user of the Community Forest, along with her husband, Joe, and a further donation of $2,500, from another dedicated community forest supporter, CFKR explained in a press release.

That leaves an additional $17,000 to be raised. The grant funding will help support CCFS with their operating costs.

The CCFS has been a registered non-profit since the year 2000, and received registered charity status in 2021 – allowing the creation of a permanently-invested endowment fund.

CCFS Board Chair Joseph Cross says the Board is excited about the opportunity to establish a new revenue stream for the organization.

“The annual grant from this fund will support our ongoing work to maintain and enhance the Cranbrook Community Forest, which is such an important recreational, educational, and environmental resource in our community,” Cross said.

Lynette Wray, CFKR Executive Director, says that the fund will help support a network of trails that people know, love and use on a regular basis.

“We sincerely appreciate Jean-Ann’s initiative in kick-starting this new fund, and we are so pleased to be working with the Cranbrook Community Forest Society to raise the remaining $17,000,” said Wray. “We know that so many people love to walk, bike, hike, and run in the Cranbrook Community Forest, and we are confident that people will step forward to support this new fund.”

CFKR welcomes charitable donations to this fund via cheque (made out to “CFKR”, noting “Community Forest” in the memo) or e-transfer to Lynnette.Wray@CFKRockies.ca (including “Community Forest” in the notes, as well as the donor’s contact information). Tax receipts are available for donations.

Cheques can be mailed to CFKR at Box 242, Cranbrook, BC, V1C 4H8 or delivered to the CFKR office in the Ground Floor Coworking Space at 131 7th Ave. S., Cranbrook.

Cash donations can be dropped off at the same location. Credit card donations, which include an additional processing fee, can be made via the following link:https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/72233.