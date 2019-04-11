FILE – BC Wildfire Service personnel are deployed to hundreds of grass fires between April and September each year. (Black Press Media files)

Pemberton grass fire contained

Fire had prompted an evacuation alert for 15 properties

A 95-hectare grass fire burning outside of Pemberton has been fully contained.

Lil’wat First Nation said on its website late Wednesday the blaze is still being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is believed to have sparked Tuesday night, triggering an evacuation alert for 15 properties.

Wildfire crews are doing danger tree assessments and cutting them down where possible, the nation said.

Power has also been fully restored by BC Hydro.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission
Next story
Tories cry foul over $12M to help Loblaws buy energy-efficient coolers

Just Posted

‘Home Shall Be Here’ project touring to Cranbrook

Musicians Evan Freeman and Eily Aurora focus on a sound inspiring mental health.

Locals Coffeehouse holds last concert of season

The last Locals Coffeehouse of the season wrapped up another fall and… Continue reading

Athletes gear up for Wasa Triathlon

Olympic Champion Catriona Le May Doan will make her triathlon debut in the sprint event

Proposal for Kootenay-wide Inter-Community Business Lisence approved at Council

The proposal would expand the existing ICBL with Kimberley to include communities around region

It happened this week in Cranbrook:1912

April 7-13: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre & Archives

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The resort marked the end of another successful season with the annual event.

World O’ Words: Orchids and Dandelions

Extensive, groundbreaking research shows there are two personality types in children

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

Most Read