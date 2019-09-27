Pedestrian struck crossing highway in Fernie

Pedestrian, in his mid-20s, transported out of Fernie for emergency care

A pedestrian using the marked crosswalk of Highway 3 and 7th Street in Fernie was struck by a truck yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

According to Elk Valley RCMP, the truck failed to stop and collided with the pedestrian, who sustained serious head injuries. The pedestrian, who is in his mid-20s, was transported out of Fernie for emergency care.

The highway was temporarily closed and eastbound traffic was rerouted. DriveBC initially reported delays due to the accident at 2:39 p.m., and further reported at 4:15 p.m. that the incident had been cleared.

RCMP say the driver of the truck remained on scene and was cooperative. Impaired driving has been ruled out.

No further information is available pertaining to the condition of the pedestrian. The investigation will continue within the Elk Valley detachment.