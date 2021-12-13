A pedestrian was killed on Dec. 10. File photo

A pedestrian was killed on Dec. 10. File photo

Pedestrian killed while crossing Highway 3A in Tarrys

Incident took place on the highway between Castlegar and Nelson

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle driving on Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson on Friday afternoon.

According to BC Highway Patrol, a woman in her forties was crossing the highway after disembarking from a transit bus at a designated stop when she was struck by a Honda Accord travelling south near Tarrys Road in Tarrys.

Police say the driver of the Honda remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but impairment has been ruled out.

BC Highway Patrol out of Nelson has taken charge of the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, BC Coroners’ Service and BC Transit.

RCMP say this is a reminder to drivers and pedestrians alike that as the weather and lighting conditions worsen as we enter the winter months to be extra vigilant for the safety of all road users.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact BCHP at 250-354-5180 and reference file 2301: 2021-6323.

READ MORE: Salmo lottery winner eyes new SUV after landing $75,000


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarTraffic

Previous story
Poll suggests 40% of Canadians know unvaccinated people, don’t discuss issue
Next story
B.C. doubles COVID-19 relief fund for community festivals, events

Just Posted

Take Four will play the Kimberley Elks Club on Friday, Dec. 17. Left to right: Don Glasrud, Graham Knipfel, Randy Marchi, Tim Plait and Jim Cameron.
Take Four to play at Kimberley Elks Club on Dec. 17

The City of Cranbrook has confirmed that the annual Christmas Eve tour with Santa will take place this year, after having received approval from Victoria on Monday. (Submitted file)
Santa Claus is coming to town for annual firefighters tour

The Cranbrook Bucks returned home with a win and two losses in a triple header with the Prince George Spruce Kings over the weekend.
Bucks earn OT win, drop two losses on road trip to Prince George

Dalton Gagne said he went through an ordeal after he was randomly selected for a COVID test on his return to Canada earlier this month. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘It was intimidating,’ says Grand Forks man randomly screened for COVID-test at border-crossing