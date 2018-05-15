Pedestrian hit in Marysville

Update: driver cooperative, vehicle inspection requested

On Monday, May 14 around 5 p.m. ambulance, fire, and police responded to an accident in Marysville, where a pedestrian, an elderly woman, was struck by a west bound vehicle on Highway 95A at the crosswalk by 304 Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

“We had a motor vehicle incident in Marysville, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle,” explained Sgt. Chris Newel with the Kimberley RCMP. “We were quite concerned but [with] an update from the ambulance, she is doing a lot better than when she left.”

“I spoke to the ambulance, they had taken her to the hospital and we were pretty optimistic as opposed to when they left, so good news on the front there,” said Newel.

Given the circumstances of the event RCMP requested the assistance of a collision analyst who attended and conducted a scene examination. Police are also requesting a vehicle inspection. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

The investigation is ongoing and several witnesses have come forward. East Kootenay Traffic Services is assisting with the investigation.

