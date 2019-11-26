Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Cranbrook intersection

A young woman sustained minor injuries Monday after being hit by a car on Victoria Avenue in Cranbrook.

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating after receiving a report of a 19-year-old pedestrian being hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of 4th Street North and Victoria Avenue.

The incident happened about noon, Monday, November 25.

The woman told police that several vehicles had stopped to let her cross, but another vehicle came “from out of nowhere,” struck her, and then drove off.

The pedestrian went to the hospital to be checked out and was released with minor injuries.

Cranbrook RCMP are requesting anyone who witnessed the collision or who might have information about the incident to contact the detachment at 250-489-3471.

