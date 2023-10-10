.

.

Paw prints in cooking oil lead Clearwater RCMP to furry suspect

Mounties were investigating mischief complaint at local restaurant

A bear dipped in cooking oil was at the centre of an unusual mischief complaint in Clearwater last month.

On Sept. 25 at 10:50 a.m. a local restaurateur called the RCMP to report a mischief complaint that had occurred overnight at his restaurant, said Sgt. Grant Simpson.

It was reported to Mounties that an unknown person dumped oil around the perimeter of the building. There was no damage done and no surveillance available.

Clearwater RCMP Const. Meyer attended and spoke to the restaurateur about the process to dispose of his cooking oil from the restaurant. The large oil bin did not have a cover on it, which had previously been ripped off by a bear and which now required replacement.

“Const. Meyer observed a print of a bear’s hind foot in the oil,” noted Simpson in his weekly police report to the community, located north of Kamloops. “It appears that the bear fell into the large bin, got soaked in oil and climbed out smearing oil all over the place.”

Cont. Meyer advised the restaurateur to get the bin fixed as soon as possible due to the easy accessibility to animals. Thw mischief report was deemed unfounded, said Simpson.

Clearwater

Previous story
New medicines promising for fighting RSV in infants, say B.C. researchers
Next story
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Bucks dropped a pair of games against the Merritt Centennials this past weekend at Western Financial Place. Trevor Crawley photo.
Bucks fall short against Merritt in weekend home opener

Billy Boerboom of Summerland shows a huge pumpkin he grew. Pumpkin pie is often a staple in traditional Thanksgiving meals. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to celebrate Thanksgiving?

Cranbrook city council has passed three readings of a bylaw aimed at regulating camping on public land. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Survey shows dramatic increase of homelessness in Cranbrook

According to the City of Cranbrook, the local water supply in Phillips Reservoir, pictured here, has dropped six feet since June 1. The City is now recommending that homeowners take steps to conserve water inside their homes (courtesy of City of Cranbrook)
Drought prompts City to release tips for indoor water conservation