Firefighters, RCMP and emergency services personnel were on the scene of an accident on King Street, north of Cranbrook, Saturday, April 14. The male passenger in the vehicle later succumbed to his injuries. (Mike Turner photo).

Passenger dies of injuries from King Street crash

Cranbrook RCMP Continue to Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Incident

Cranbrook RCMP were called to the scene of a collision on King Street near Cranbrook at approximately 3:30 Saturday afternoon, April 14. RCMP got the call that a man was trapped inside the vehicle and that it was on fire.

On arrival, the Cranbrook Fire Department was on scene extinguishing the flames.

Firefighters managed to get the male passenger out of the vehicle to a waiting ambulance where he was transported to hospital. Unfortunately, the passenger later succumbed to his injuries. The female driver of the truck was also transported to hospital where she was treated and released.

Preliminary investigation reveals the truck and its occupants may have been at Elizabeth Lake before heading down King Street where the accident occurred.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident and will not speculate at this time as to the cause. Anyone with information, or who may have seen this vehicle leading up to the crash, is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org.

