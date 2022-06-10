Part of 30th Ave N to close next week for infrastructure upgrades

This map shows the relocation of the bus stops and the closure area of 30th Avenue North to allow for storm sewer tie-ins, water tie-ins and road improvements. The closure will take place from Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17. (City of Cranbrook file)

Part of 30th Avenue North will be closed for the week starting on Monday, June 13th as infrastructure upgrades begin on the new Eagle Ridge subdivision.

Contractors will begin working on storm sewer and water tie-ins, along with road improvements for the new subdivision, the City explained in a release. Because of the work, 30th Ave N will be closed to all traffic from Mount Royal Drive to Panorama Road beginning Monday, June 13 until Friday, June 17. There will be signage in place during the closure.

The City adds that school bus drop off and pickup locations will not be affected, however there will be a temporary detour for BC Transit route #1 and a temporary relocation of three bus stops.