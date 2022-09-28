file photo

file photo

Parliament passes law allowing jurors to disclose information to health providers

Criminal Code will be amended in cases of medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling

Parliament has passed a new law that allows jurors to disclose information about jury proceedings to health care professionals.

The bill creates a carve-out in Canada’s strict jury secrecy rules by allowing people to seek mental health support related to their trial experience without breaking the law.

The Criminal Code will be amended so that jurors can disclose information about a trial to health care professionals who are providing medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling.

Members of Parliament unanimously passed the bill this afternoon, and it will come into force 90 days after the Governor General signs it into law.

Conservative Sen. Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, a longtime victims’ rights advocate, introduced the bill in the Senate last November and senators passed it within two weeks.

Tory MP Michael Cooper, the bill’s sponsor in the House, said earlier this year that the bill would go a long way toward supporting juror mental health.

HealthLaw and justice

Previous story
‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for North Okanagan residential school survivor
Next story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

Stan Chung is running for a trustee position on the Southeast Kootenay (SD5) Board of Education. Photo courtesy Stan Chung.
Stan Chung running as trustee for SD5 board of education

Chris Johns is running for another term as school trustee for the School District 5 board of education. Photo courtesy Chris Johns.
Chris Johns running for another trustee term with SD5 board of education

A nalaxone kit. (Black Press Media)
BC Coroners Service reports 169 deaths due to toxic drugs in August

Cranbrook mayoral candidate Wayne Price speaks while incumbent mayor Lee Pratt looks on during a forum hosted by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook mayoral candidates field questions at business forum