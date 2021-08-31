Park Royal construction cause for intermittent discoloured water: City of Cranbrook

The discoloured water is not a health concern, says the City.

Road construction work in the Park Royal area of Cranbrook is the reason for intermittent discoloured water concerns in the north end of town, said the City in a press release.

“The area being impacted includes from Highway 3 at 30th Avenue North near Sandor Rentals to Kootenay Street North and Victoria Avenue, from Highway 3 through to the top end of the Park Royal development,” said the City. “Construction crews are using a machine to pack down material as they are backfilling the road beds, which is causing the nearby water mains to vibrate, kicking up sediment and causing the discoloured water concerns of nearby residences and businesses.”

The City adds that the water discolouration is not a health concern, and residents with discoloured water are advised to run their cold water taps until it runs clear.

The construction is expected to continue through to the end of October, and water colour may be impacted until then.

“The construction work will be ongoing and the appearance of discoloured water will be intermittent,” said the City. “We apologize for any inconvenience or difficulties this work may cause residents and businesses.”