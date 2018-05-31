Parents, students protest against speeding drivers near Cranbrook school

Traffic along 11th Ave S by Amy Woodland can be dangerous for young children who use crosswalks.

Parents of students at Amy Woodland Elementary School staged a ‘civi protest’ on Thursday afternoon to take action against drivers who speed along 11th ave thoroughfare by the school.

Armed with signs, a group of parents and students led by Jennifer Pierre marched up and down 11th Ave alongside the school property urging drivers to slow down in school zones and give students extra space when using the crosswalks.

“We’ve organized a civilized protest here today because on Monday, our Traffic Suzy got hit another time and that makes 10 times in five years, so that’s two times on average [per year], our Traffic Suzy is getting struck on this particular one street.

“It’s a corridor between west and east,people don’t seem to pay attention here and all the time we are trying to teach our children to obey laws and regulations and obey signs. That’s one of the first things they learn in Kindergarten and we have adults who don’t seem to care.”

The crosswalks are manned by a wooden cutout figure affectionately christened Traffic Suzy. However, Traffic Suzy has been struck at least twice a year over the last five years, including one incident as recent as last week.

