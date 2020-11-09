Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)

Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

For one Surrey man, pandemic pay means a donation to charity.

Surrey paramedic Will Rogers donated all of his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5, gifting each $2,000.

Now he’s inviting others to do the same.

“I am going to challenge anyone to give up part, or all, of their pandemic pay to a local charity, or business, or person in need,” Rogers said.

“Many of us are working more than we ever did and are doing well despite the pandemic. This presents a great opportunity to help when the need is obvious and great.”

Rogers said he was inspired to donate his pay because COVID-19 has increased the number of people in need. He also said he’s worked with Surrey charities in the past and found the experience very rewarding.

“When the pay came into my account. I looked at it on my computer statement and immediately realized that I would not be keeping it as it should be passed along to others in need in my community,” said Rogers.

SEE ALSO: Food bank sees surge in demand over short period

“Although I appreciate the gesture from the federal government in the form of extra pay, I also realized that in different hands the funds would make a much larger difference to many others.”

Rogers said he’s “put it out there,” referring to his pandemic-pay challenge to other front-line workers, in the hopes others will step forward and donate much-needed cash to Surrey charities.

“This is a way of showing that we are all in this together,” he explained.

“Forty per cent of the population has been harshly affected. Forty per cent of the population has not been affected. And twenty per cent of the population is actually doing better than before the pandemic,” Rogers suggested. “I am in the twenty per cent category, as you might expect.”

As a paramedic, Rogers said his time is in high demand, but despite being pulled in many different directions and having much of his time eaten up over the past six months, he sees opportunity in these challenging times.

“I believe we are handed situations in life that will define who we are as a society. This is one of those times.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021
Next story
Trudeau pledges $1.75B to boost high-speed internet in remote communities

Just Posted

Poppy file photo.
MP Morrison criticizes Whole Foods initial poppy ban

An organic grocery store chain has retreated from a ban on poppies… Continue reading

The Cranbrook Bucks pulled off a 4-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters in their first home as captain Briggs Gammill and Dane Dowiak led the way with a pair of goals apiece, Friday, Nov. 6, at Western Financial Place. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks
Smoke Eaters take 3-2 Kootenay Cup lead over Bucks with OT win

Cody Schiavon scores overtime winner to lift Trail Smoke Eaters to 6-5 victory over Cranbrook Bucks.

Cranbrook city hall.
City of Cranbrook announces resignation of senior manager

Chris New has spent 12 years with the city, seven of them as a senior director within the administration

The RDEK endorsed a proposed boundary extension from the City of Cranbrook that would include three parcels of land at the south end of the city.
RDEK endorses proposed City of Cranbrook boundary extension

The Regional District of East Kootenay endorsed a proposed boundary extension south… Continue reading

A picture taken at a Rising Wolf men’s circle at Wycliffe Regional Park this past summer. “It was not nice out weather wise that evening, in fact we got rained on, but the pic itself really shows the commitment of these men to continue work through each storm they face,” Rising Wolf co-founder Paul Sutton said. “The sun broke the clouds just as we finished and we were able get this picture.” Photo courtesy of Paul Dalcanale.
Cranbrook’s Sutton brothers form non-profit Rising Wolf to promote and support men’s health

Brothers Paul and Chris Sutton of Cranbrook, who earlier this year brought… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

The existing barn at RASTA Sanctuary is in need of a replacement. (Cole Schisler photo)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescue

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

Most Read