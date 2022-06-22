Paper Excellence donates $10,000 to College of the Rockies for Indigenous student bursaries

Paper Excellence, which owns the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill, has made another substantial donation to the College of the Rockies.

Last March the company announced a $50,000 donation which will provide ten $1000 awards to students enrolled in programs related to the operation of a pulp mill. Those awards will go out over the next five years.

Now, Paper Excellence has announced another donation of $10,000 towards two bursaries. Both the Agnes McCoy Memorial Bursary and the Engineers Canada Indigenous Access to Engineering Bursary will receive $5000.

The Agnes McCoy Memorial Bursary was created in honour of the late Agnes McCoy, an elected Ktunaxa Chief and respected elder from ?aqam. The bursary is awarded to an Indigenous student at COTR who has shown dedication to their studies and has demonstrated the preservation of their First Nations culture and values.

The Engineers Canada Indigenous Access to Engineering Bursary was created by Russ Kinghorn, a past-president of Engineers Canada, and was established to support Indigenous people in engineering where they are currently underrepresented.

“College of the Rockies supports and respects the Indigenous communities upon whose lands we learn, work, and reside and we are constantly seeking new ways to support the development of our community,” said Deborah Carty, Vice President External Relations. “This includes supporting our Indigenous learners. We’re grateful to Paper Excellence for their generous contribution which will help to make post-secondary education more accessible for Indigenous students.”

