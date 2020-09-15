Panoramic sign taken from Rails to Trails

A photographic sign on the Rails to Trails has gone missing. Photo submitted

The Northstar Rails to Trails panorama photo has gone missing.

The Northstar Rails to Trails society had placed several interpretive signs along the trail over the years. On September 8 it was noted the photograph from the sign in Wycliffe was missing. The photo which depicts the Hughes Range in the Rockies was last seen there on September 6. The frame had been removed and the large photo taken out.

“The NorthStar Rails to Trails Society is shocked and in disbelief that someone would steal the beautiful panorama sign from the trail,” said Nina Andermatt, society director.

If anyone has seen the photo or has information please contact the society through the website or Facebook or Kimberley RCMP.