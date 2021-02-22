Pandemic protestors march through downtown Cranbrook

A group protesting government restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic marched through Cranbrook on Monday morning, stopping by the Cranbrook Townsman office. Trevor Crawley photo.

A crowd of people concerned with provincial government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic marched throughout downtown Cranbrook on Monday morning.

The group made stops at Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka’s office, as well as Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison’s office, before marching downtown to protest COVID-19 restrictions, demanding investigations and uncensored government disclosures on data relating to pandemic modelling, mask requirements, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, among other subjects.

The protest was one of nearly a dozen in communities across the province, as organizers are sending off information packages to all 87 ridings.