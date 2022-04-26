Pancake breakfast to kick off Sam Steele Days in Cranbrook this June

The pancake breakfast will take place at Tamarack Centre, with proceeds going to EK Friends of Children

Ethan is pictured at a past Pancake Breakfast event at the Tamarack Centre. (Submitted file)

Sam Steele Days returns this June and with it comes the return of the Pancake Breakfast at Tamarack Centre on Thursday, June 16.

The pancake breakfast has been kicking off Sam Steele Days for the past 17 years, explained event organizer Sheila Hall, and the breakfast always supports local charities and organizations.

This year, Tamarack Centre and Save On Foods are partnering to sponsor the event, with full proceeds going to the East Kootenay Friends of Children.

“Friends of Children is a free and confidential service that provides support for fuel, accommodations, parking and meals for families travelling from their home communities to access medical treatment for their child or children,” Hall explained. “There is no financial qualification and we assist families living throughout the entire East Kootenay Health District. 100 per cent of all donations and funds raised go to program delivery.”

The event will be held at Tamarack Centre in front of the Winners entrance from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Breakfast is by donation – $5 per person is the suggested rate, and Sam Steele buttons will be available for $2.

Thanks to the event sponsors, volunteer positions for this event have been filled.

“We invite everyone to come down, pick up their Sam Steele Button and enjoy the first event of Cranbrook’s annual festival,” Hall said.

Sam Steele Days take place from June 16 to 19, with events happening across the city. For detailed event information and information on volunteering, visit samsteeledays.org.



