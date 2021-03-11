Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspends flights between Cranbrook, Kelowna

Pacific Coastal Airlines is temporally suspending flights between Cranbrook and Kelowna due to low demand, according to a press release from the company.

The last scheduled flight operating on the route is scheduled for Thursday, April 29.

“Since we resumed our scheduled flight service last June we have not seen sizeable customer demand return for this route,” said Johnathan Richardson, Vice President of Commercial Services. “We will continue to assess future demand and anticipate to resume our non-stop flight service between Kelowna and Cranbrook this coming fall.”

Pacific Coastal Airlines will continue to operate six weekly flights between Cranbrook and Vancouver.

The company adds that customers affected by the temporary route suspension between Kelowna and Cranbrook will be contacted directly and offered the option for a refund.