Pacific Coastal Airlines resuming flights between Cranbrook, Kelowna

Service was suspended last year due to low demand at the time

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be resuming flights between Cranbrook and Kelowna. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines is resuming flights between Cranbrook and Kelowna, effective Sept. 12, 2022, according to an announcement from the company on Tuesday.

“Pacific Coastal Airlines is excited to resume service between Cranbrook and Kelowna. We have received significant customer feedback requesting the return of this 55-minute non-stop flight.” Johnathan Richardson , VP, Customer & Commercial Services with Pacific Coastal Airlines.

Flight service between the two communities was suspended a year ago due to low demand at the time.

“I’m once again delighted to see Pacific Coastal Airlines commitment in the East Kootenay air travel market,” said Tristen Chernove, CEO of Elevate Airports Inc., which manages the Canadian Rockies International Airport in Cranbrook.

“In 2013, Pacific Coastal Airlines connected the East Kootenay and the Okanagan with direct non-stop air service to Kelowna, essential for health services, tourism and business development. Today’s announcement to resume this service is cause for great celebration.”

The non-stop flight service will operate three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using the 19-passenger pressurized turboprop Beech 1900.

“We are so pleased to see this route with Pacific Coastal return between Kelowna and Cranbrook. It is important that we are able to once again provide these regional connections for BC residents,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director of Kelowna Airport.