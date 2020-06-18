Pacific Coastal Airlines resumes Cranbrook-Vancouver flight service

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be resuming non-stop service between Cranbrook and Vancouver starting in the beginning of July.

The airline company had previously cancelled the the route between the Canadian Rockies International Airport and Vancouver International Airport in March, citing increased competition between Air Canada and WestJet.

However, the business climate has changed, according to a news release.

“We had made the previous decision to exit the Vancouver – Cranbrook market in early March before the COVID-19 pandemic as the route was over saturated with capacity,” said Quentin Smith, Pacific Coastal Airlines President. “As a result of the current environment we feel that there once again is a place in the Vancouver – Cranbrook market for Pacific Coastal to resume service.”

Non-stop scheduled flights will operate six days a week from Vancouver and Cranbrook starting on Sunday, July 5th.

“This welcome news from Pacific Coastal Airlines is helping to fuel my optimism,” said Tristen Chernove, the CEO of Elevate Airports, which operates the Canadian Rockies International Airport. “Pacific Coastal Airlines enduring business and community partnerships with the East Kootenay is a B.C. success story with a terrific history and bright future. I’m confident that this direct service to Vancouver is returning at the right time and will be a great success.”



