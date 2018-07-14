Overnight fire at Kimberley Transfer Station

Kimberley Fire Department contains blaze at transfer station; cause unknown at this time

The Kimberley Transfer Station sustained extensive damage in a structure fire overnight on Friday evening, as crews remain on scene on Saturday to assess and clean up the site.

The Regional District of East Kootenay says both the building will be closed indefinitely.

“We will have members of the fire department, RDEK staff and contractor on site today hosing things down to ensure there are no hot spots and assessing the extent of the damage,” says RDEK Solid Waste Superintendent Jim Penson.

The building was closed at the time of the fire and the cause is unknown at this time.

“The RDEK would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the members of the Kimberley Fire Department for their tireless efforts fighting the fire last night and appreciates the community’s patience moving forward as we figure out the next steps,” says Penson.

The RDEK will consider options for reopening some of the Transfer Station services once staff have a chance to assess the building and the site.

“Once we have secured the building today and have a better idea of what we are dealing with, we will be looking at whether we can re-open portions of the site such as the recycling and reuse areas,” adds Penson. “We will also be working on a longer term contingency plan to deal with the garbage disposal piece; however, for the short term, the site will remain closed.”

 

Previous story
Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave
Next story
Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Just Posted

Overnight fire at Kimberley Transfer Station

Kimberley Fire Department contains blaze at transfer station; cause unknown at this time

UPDATED: Cranbrook eyes lands for future expansion

Future municipal expansion could include areas such as Gold Creek, Jim Smith, King Street, and more.

South Country firefighters called out twice Thursday

Shortly after tackling a wildfire near Baynes Lake, firefighters were called out to a structure fire in Elko

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of July – 14: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Weather warning issued for strong wind gusts

Environment Canada forecasting strong winds on Friday afternoon and evening throughout B.C. Interior.

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

The big grey hound and me

It will take some time to process living in a world without seeing the Greyhound pulling into the nearest bus station

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Stables has moved to the Okanagan.

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

Most Read