Overnight fire at Kimberley Transfer Station

Kimberley Fire Department contains blaze at transfer station; cause unknown at this time

The Kimberley Transfer Station sustained extensive damage in a structure fire overnight on Friday evening, as crews remain on scene on Saturday to assess and clean up the site.

The Regional District of East Kootenay says both the building will be closed indefinitely.

“We will have members of the fire department, RDEK staff and contractor on site today hosing things down to ensure there are no hot spots and assessing the extent of the damage,” says RDEK Solid Waste Superintendent Jim Penson.

The building was closed at the time of the fire and the cause is unknown at this time.

“The RDEK would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the members of the Kimberley Fire Department for their tireless efforts fighting the fire last night and appreciates the community’s patience moving forward as we figure out the next steps,” says Penson.

The RDEK will consider options for reopening some of the Transfer Station services once staff have a chance to assess the building and the site.

“Once we have secured the building today and have a better idea of what we are dealing with, we will be looking at whether we can re-open portions of the site such as the recycling and reuse areas,” adds Penson. “We will also be working on a longer term contingency plan to deal with the garbage disposal piece; however, for the short term, the site will remain closed.”