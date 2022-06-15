Outlaws take down opponents, remain undefeated in league play

The Cranbrook Junior Outlaws came away with two wins this past weekend against Alberta-based opponents.

The Outlaws won the first game against the Calgary Sabre Cats 11-2, shaking off the cobwebs following a three-week layoff.

The Cranbrook squad then took down High River Heat, the top ranked team in the south central division, by a score of 18-7 in a hard fought and rough game.

With these two wins, the Outlaws remain undefeated with a 10-0 record on the year and are at the top of the south west division and the league.

Leading the Outlaws weekend scoring was Fletcher Backshell-Jones with 18 points, followed by Wyatt Fancy who tallied 15 points.

The Outlaws will be back in action next weekend at home in Cranbrook to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday at 5 p.m. and the Strathmore Venom on Sunday at 12 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a beer garden and concession during the game.

At 11:30 pm on Sunday, the outlaws will host a Fathers Day BBQ, by donation with proceeds going to support the team. All events will take place at Cranbrook’s Memorial Arena.