B.C. Premier David Eby says the provincial government will provide all possible support to neighbouring Northwest Territories. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

‘Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories’: Eby

B.C. pledges to provide all possible support as Yellowknife is ordered to evacuate

B.C. has pledged to support people affected by wildfires in neighbouring Northwest Territories.

Premier David Eby late Wednesday said his government is working actively with the territorial government and other western provinces to offer all available support.

“Canadians stand together in hard times and B.C. is ready to help the people of the Northwest Territories, just as other provinces have assisted us in times of need,” he said.

Government will provide additional details of B.C.’s support as they become available, he added.

“Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories,” Eby said.

RELATED: Yellowknife to evacuate by Friday as wildfires burn across NWT

The pledge of support comes after officials in the Northwest Territories Wednesday ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires are burning outside the city borders.

The order affects some 20,000 residents, who must leave the city by Friday noon, and comes after the territorial government had declared a state of emergency as some 200 wildfires are burning across the territory.

Authorities have also ordered the evacuation of Hay River, a community of 3,000 on the Great Slave Lake.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023BC government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s social housing stock lagging behind peer countries
Next story
Okanagan man fined $8k for illegally killing moose

Just Posted

Basin residents are invited to provide feedback on Columbia Basin Trust’s draft Plan, which will guide its activities into the future. CBT file
CBT seeks public input on draft management plan

It's estimated 10,000 concert-goers attended the inaugural Rock The Kootenays Festival over the three days, Aug. 11-13. (Barry Coulter photo)
The time-travelling cowbell, and other tales from Rock The Kootenays

Reservoir behind Mica Dam, one of dams constructed under terms of the Columbia River Treaty. (Bonneville Power Ad)
Canada, U.S. wrap up 18th round of Columbia River Treaty modernization talks

The Teck Resources logo is seen on a podium before the company's special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. has change of heart in cross-border coal mine contamination dispute