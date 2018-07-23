Other than a few incidents, Julyfest went well, RCMP say

RCMP maintained a strong presence throughout the annual Julyfest weekend, Kimberley’s popular annual summer festival.

“Hundreds if not thousands enjoyed the weekend festivities but there were a few incidents that required police intervention,” said Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander, in a press release issued Monday, July 23.

Four people were booked into cells late Saturday. Two are facing charges including Causing Disturbance and Resisting Arrest, andone has the added charge of Assaulting A Police Officer.

“During the weekend police, event organizers and security work hard to maintain a positive atmosphere,” Sgt. Newel said. “It’s disappointing that a few choose to become confrontational when asked to move away or leave.

“Police were impressed by the number of vehicles left behind, it’s clear those attending the event made alternate arrangements to get home. But there are always a few who choose to drive when they shouldn’t.”

Police issued two 90-day, two 3-day driving prohibitions and two 24-hour suspensions.

“With a large influx of people, many consuming alcohol police take extra precautions to ensure everybody has a safe enjoyable weekend,” Newel said. “And other than the few incidents that marred the event Kimberley RCMP believe everything went very well.”