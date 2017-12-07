Oscars org adopts code of conduct after Weinstein expulsion

Hollywood producer has faced numerous sex assault and harassment allegation

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science announced Wednesday that it has adopted its first code of conduct for its 8,427 members.

Film academy chief executive Dawn Hudson introduced the new rules to members in an email. In October, the academy broke with tradition and made Harvey Weinstein just the second person ever expelled from the Oscars’ governing body.

READ: Hollywood reacts to Weinstein harassment claims

READ: ‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

The new code of conduct stipulates that the academy is no place for “people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates standards of decency.”

The academy’s board may now suspend or expel those who violate the code of conduct or who “compromise the integrity” of the academy.

The standards of conduct were drafted by a task force launched by the academy in October. It was formed after Weinstein was accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment and abuse. Weinstein, who won an Academy Award for “Shakespeare in Love,” has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Hudson told members that more details on the process by which offending members will be judged will be announced later.

Previous story
City repairing water main break
Next story
As pot becomes legal, parallels drawn to the waning days of alcohol prohibition

Just Posted

Rural fire services receive donations

The RDEK’s Rural Fire and Rescue Service in the South Country is… Continue reading

Blackmore set to launch charter challenge

Bountiful polygamist leader back in Cranbrook Supreme Court next week.

Local medical marijuana retailer says more details on government’s plan for pot are needed

The sale of medical marijuana is not being addressed yet, says Tamara Duggan of Tamarack Dispensaries in Kimberley

RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from… Continue reading

Calgary Olympic bid should not include Lake Louise: Stetski

Plans for Calgary to bid on the 2026 Olympic winter games should… Continue reading

Video: The Cranbrook Community Band

The Cranbrook Community Band rehearses ahead of its Yuletide concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian.

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 7

Godspell; Fearmongering about electoral reform; The deer

B.C. man kicked out of military in LGBT Purge hears PM’s apology

Raised an army brat, devoted to a military career, anti-gay policy shattered D’Arcy Gauthier’s life

National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

LETTER: I’m voting ‘yes’ to electoral reform

Tom Fletcher defends corporate-backed B.C. Liberals

B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina this week

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

Most Read