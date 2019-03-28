This 2015 Can-Am quad was among items stolen last week in Abbotsford from the unoccupied home of a person who had recently died.

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

  • Mar. 28, 2019 11:20 a.m.
  • News

Family photos, collectible dolls and an ATV were among the items stolen last week in Abbotsford from the home of a person who had recently passed away.

Thai opera doll

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the unoccupied home was broken into, and family members discovered the theft when checking on the residence.

Bird said among the items stolen were three boxes of family photos, a 2015 Can-Am side-by-side quad, and eight Thai “opera dolls” dressed in red and gold fabric and wearing various removable masks depicting animals or demons.

Bird said the Can-Am quad was seen driving down the street in Abbotsford near Gladys Road and George Ferguson Way.

“Although the photos and dolls do not hold significant monetary value, they are of great sentimental value to the owner’s family,” she said.

Bird said any information leading to the return of these items would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report online at Solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Just Posted

Kootenay Pass closed as fatal crash spills ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Cranbrook Eagles prepare for boxing nationals

The 2019 Super Channel Championships will feature three local boxers as they battle for the top spot

Forestry warns of hot spots from last season’s fires

Fires can re-emerge after smouldering underground through the winter

Lilith 2019 raises $8,270 for Kimberley, Cranbrook communities

Next year marks the event’s 20th anniversary.

Boys and Girls Club closes daycare program

A lack of qualified early childhood educator staffing is causing a crisis, according to club

Video captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Most Kimberley and Cranbrook locals know there is a herd of elk… Continue reading

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Trudeau says sorry for sarcastic thank you comment to Indigenous protester

Prime Minister under fire for comment made to Indigenous protester who interrupted a Liberal fundraising event

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

Most Read