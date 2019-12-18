Kael Lasage-Reid, age 12, Logan Robertson, age 13, Joseph Lasage-Reid, age 12, Tayton Robertson, age 11 and the Powder Pig are pictured at Kimberley Alpine Resort on opening day, Wednesday, December 18. The four eager teens were in line at 6a.m. to win first chair. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Opening Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The ski season has officially begun in Kimberley

The ski season in Kimberley has officially begun, with Kimberley Alpine Resort hosting their opening day on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

The tradition of first chair continued this year, with the North Star Quad chair opening at 9a.m. Four eager teens were in line at 6 a.m. to win bragging rights and an express lunch at Buckhorn and Main.

READ MORE: Kimberley Alpine Resort schedules opening day for December 18

The dedicated foursome included Kael Lasage-Reid, age 12, Logan Robertson, age 13, Joseph Lasage-Reid, age 12, and Tayton Robertson, age 11.

They were very excited to be the first in line, for their first time, stating that they love skiing and were happy they got the permission of their parents to skip school and hit the slopes.

It’s no surprise to residents that Kimberley and the surrounding areas have seen less snow than usual at this time of year, however snowmaking crews at KAR have been working around the clock to get the main run open for the holiday season.

There is some snow in the forecast so be sure to check the snow report regularily for the most up-to-date information at the hill.

READ MORE: Summer glading and mowing at Kimberley Alpine Resort improves terrain

Night skiing starts on December 26, 2019, and runs every night over the holidays until January 4 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.. It will then run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through March 7. Night season passes are $29 for children, $69 for youth, and $109 for adults.

There are many other activities and events taking place over the holidays as well, including the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display that takes place on December 31 at 9p.m.. Bring the family out beforehand, from 7 – 9p.m. for the family NYE party in the ski hill plaza.

For a list of all the upcoming events at KAR, visit their event calendar online.


Excited skiers and snowboarders are pictured waiting in line at Kimberley Alpine Resort on opening day, Wednesday, December 18. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Powder Pig is pictured boosting morale with members of the Kimberley Alpine Resort Snow School on opening day, Wednesday, December 18. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Powder Pig is pictured boosting morale with members of the Kimberley Alpine Resort Snow School during their morning meeting on opening day, Wednesday, December 18. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

