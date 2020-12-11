Opening day 2020 at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
The 2020-21 season is officially underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, one day earlier than scheduled.

The resort decided to open a day early after cold temperatures allowed for a great deal of snowmaking along the main run. It also gave locals a chance to see how things will look this year, with all the new precautions taken to protect skiers, riders and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second year in a row Joseph Lesage-Reid, Kael Lesahe-Reid, Talton Robison and Logan Robison had the honours of taking the first chairs up the mountain to get the season officially underway.

Lots of new signage and partitions are up and staff did a great job directing people in the line areas. The resort wasn’t too crowded to start out with, giving a nice easy pace to the first run of lineups with the new regulations.

Snowmaking was still in full swing, aided by a light dusting of snow falling throughout the morning. Forecast’s are calling for low temperatures and snowfall for the week ahead, hopefully a good omen of things to come for a snowy ski season.


Most Read