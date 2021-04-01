Ontario Premier Doug Ford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands joint press conference at the Ontario-Quebec Summit in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Premier Doug Ford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands joint press conference at the Ontario-Quebec Summit in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario imposes month-long ‘shutdown’ to combat COVID-19 surge

Premier Doug Ford says the change will take effect Saturday, April 3

The Ontario government is imposing a provincewide “shutdown” in an effort to combat a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

Premier Doug Ford says the change will take effect Saturday and continue for at least four weeks.

The government is asking Ontarians to limit trips outside the home to necessities such as food, medication and other essential services.

Ford says retail stores will see limits on capacity while restaurants will be restricted to takeout, delivery and drive-through service.

The government has said schools will also remain open because they are crucial to students’ mental health.

The announcement comes hours after the province’s science advisers said stay-at-home orders are needed to control the third wave driven by more contagious and deadly COVID-19 variants.

READ MORE: Stay-at-home order will control 3rd wave, Ontario science advisers say

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
88% of COVID-19 rulebreakers in B.C. haven’t paid their fines, $716K owed
Next story
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

ANKORS East Kootenay held a march in Cranbrook on Monday, August 31, 2020, for Overdose Awareness Day. They marched from the Cranbrook ANKORS location to City Hall, where there was a peaceful protest out front. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Grant funding awarded for overdose support in B.C. Interior

Funding to be used for overdose-related supports in rural, remote and Indigenous communities

The Symphony of the Kooenay‘s “A Team,” in concert in a 2019 photo by Lyle Grisedale.
The Symphony shines … even when we can’t be together

Yme Woensdregt Normally, I’d be writing a review of a concert presented… Continue reading

1914
It happened this week in 1914

March 28 – April 3: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the region’s death toll to 115

letter
LETTER: Who would do such a thing?

Nesting goose shot on Wycliffe property

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C.workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

No proof of ancestry is required

Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)
Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

Basketball community mourns passing of longtime high school hoops coach

An engraving by Levasseur after Jules-Elie Delaunay depicts the angel of death at the door during the 165 A.D. plague in Rome. (Wikimedia Commons under CC BY 4.0)
Moral malpractice and the future of faith

Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote about Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson’s ruling… Continue reading

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read