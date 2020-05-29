B.C. Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak to religious leaders around the province about reopening limited church services, May 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

B.C. health officials reported only four new positive tests for COVID-19 May 29, as the province prepares to open up camping, religious services and other activities restricted by the pandemic.

The new cases bring the total active in the province to 228, as infected people recover faster than new cases are detected. There were no new deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic, and no new care homes or other health facilities affected.

As B.C. completes its first week of the second phase of reopening, including pubs, office buildings, museums, galleries and libraries, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry praised the federal government’s latest extension of restrictions on cruise ships.

B.C. schools are preparing to resume on a part-time basis as of Monday, June 1, with voluntary participation for Kindergarten to grade five on alternating days and one day a week for older students, with online instruction continuing in June.

“We commend the federal government’s decision to maintain the restrictions on cruise ships in Canadian waters until October,” Dix and Henry said. “This is the right thing to do for our country and our province right now to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into our coastal communities.”

Cruise ship traffic is only a small part of B.C.’s tourism industry, which has been brought to a standstill by restrictions that still call for essential travel only between communities.

RELATED: B.C. tourism businesses seek relief from collapse

RELATED: B.C. church services resume with public health limits 

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Just Posted

Southeast Kootenay school district set to reopen next week

Individual schools have creative timetables and schedules in order to adhere to public health orders

George Morris turns 99

Friends, family and neighbours gathered outside at Terra Lee Terraces in Cranbrook… Continue reading

Rotarians at work at Fred Scott Villas

Members of the Cranbrook Rotary Club, along with some key community volunteers,… Continue reading

The Weed Warrior: an invasive weed, new to the East Kootenay

Wild Parsnip is a plant that most of us don’t want to have a Close Encounter of any Kind with

Possible Kermode Bear spotted near Castlegar

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run on May 27

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

Police used pepper spray on the man, who then had trouble breathing before dying at the scene

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

Most Read