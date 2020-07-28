Online crime reporting an option for Cranbrook residents

Those wishing to report a crime, such as theft under $5,000, can do so online

Cranbrook residents who wish to report a crime that is not an emergency can do so online through the Cranbrook RCMP Online Crime Reporting tool (OCR).

The service was launched earlier this year and Staff Sgt. Barry Graham with the Cranbrook RCMP says it was planned long in advance of the pandemic and is here to stay for the future.

“I found out about the OCR project in January of 2017 when working on a business case to better utilize existing technology for various aspects of policing including telework,” said Graham. “I reached out to the project leader, met with the team and stayed in touch to provide feedback and input.”

It was originally set up in February of 2020. A few other cities in B.C. are also piloting the online non-emergency reporting tool including Surrey, Kelowna, Richmond and Maple Ridge.

Residents and business owners, with a valid email address, can use the online crime reporting tool to report less serious crimes that occur in their communities where there is no suspect or witness and follow up by a police officer is not required, says Cranbrook RCMP.

Residents can report the following crimes online:

– Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

– Damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5,000

– Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property

– Theft of bicycle under $5,000

– Theft under $5,000

– Theft from vehicle under $5,000

– Lost property

You cannot use the OCR if there is a witness or suspect (this restriction does not apply to driving complaints) or there are lost or stolen items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals.

Unless the detachment requires more information, those who report a crime online will not be contacted by a police officer. If you have a crime that does require a police officer, call the non-emergency number at 250-489-3471. For emergencies, always call 9-1-1.



