Mission RCMP, Mission Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance Services were all on scene at a fatal plane crash at Stave Lake in Mission. (File Photo)

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

One person has died and another is injured following a small plane collision near Stave Lake outside of Mission yesterday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday July 27, Mission RCMP received a report from the International Emergency Response Centre that a small plane had crashed on an abandoned air strip near Stave Lake.

Officers from the Mission RCMP were transported to the area with assistance from Mission Search and Rescue, as the site is inaccessible by road.

“When our officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 21-year-old woman had been injured and a 66-year-old woman, who had died,” said Mission RCMP Sgt. Chris Robinson. “The injured woman was transported to a larger area hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board, with assistance from the Mission RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation to determine how, where and when the 66-year-old female passed away.

No further information will be released by police or the BC Coroners Service, follow-up inquiries should be directed to the Transportation Safety Board.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again
Next story
Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Just Posted

Online crime reporting an option for Cranbrook residents

Those wishing to report a crime, such as theft under $5,000, can do so online

Jim Abbott: Honourable, tuned in, undefeated

Tributes to the late Kootenay-Columbia MP, including from former Prime Minister Stephen Harper

Live music, and other retro matters

Why is live music best; discovering John Martyn; and more

Conservation officers destroy two bears in Kimberley over the past month

One trapped on Kimbrook Crescent, the other on Bingay Street

Former Kootenay-Columbia MP Jim Abbott passes away

Abbott served as the region’s federal representative for nearly two decades

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

One final comfort: Group makes honour quilt for Nelson Jubilee Manor

The quilt will be draped over deceased patients as they leave the facility

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Creston RCMP investigating after remains of missing Alberta man found

Lewis Pierce White’s remains were recovered in the Moyie River on July 27

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

Ownership ban issued in case of emaciated B.C. dog found injured and tied to tree on remote island area

Dog found with extreme muscle wasting, severe neck wound in remote area of island near Chemainus

Health Canada approves remdesivir for treatment of severe COVID-19

First drug authorized by the agency to treat the virus

Most Read