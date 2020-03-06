An air ambulance at the site of an incident involving a CP train west of Ashcroft on March 6. (Photo credit: Mike Mastin)

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

One person has been taken by air ambulance to hospital after being struck by an eastbound CP train approximately one kilometre west of Ashcroft.

The incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. on March 6, west of the westernmost road crossing in Ashcroft. CP Police, BC Ambulance Service, Ashcroft Fire Rescue, and Ashcroft RCMP responded.

There was no road access to the site, so emergency personnel needed to either walk in or travel via a CP hi-rail vehicle.

A BC Emergency Health Services helicopter was able to land near the site and take the victim to hospital. The person’s injuries are said to be severe and he is reportedly in critical condition. He was on foot, and no other vehicle was involved.

The CP mainline reopened to rail traffic just before 3 p.m..

The cause of the incident is under investigation, but it does not appear to be connected with recent nationwide protests about the Coastal GasLink pipeline that have involved CP Rail.


A CP train stopped near the site of an incident west of Ashcroft in which one person was struck by a train on the afternoon of March 6. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

