One in custody following Street Angel break-in

A man has been arrested and some of the stolen meat recovered

Cranbrook RCMP have one man in custody following a theft that occurred at Operation Street Angel this past weekend.

Police were called to Street Angel Monday with a report of the theft of meat from two of the business’s freezers. The suspect, or suspects, allegedly broke into the outbuilding and made off with a sizeable amount of frozen meat from these two freezers, as well as the bins they used to transport the stolen goods.

Then on Tuesday, the RCMP got a tip pertaining to the theft and the potential whereabouts of the stolen property. A search warrant was obtained for two residences and members of the RCMP were fortunately able to recover a portion of what was stolen.

One male remains in custody and will appear before the courts this afternoon. Charges of possession of stolen property and breach of conditional sentence order are being recommended.

RCMP are still seeking more information about this theft, as they believe more than one person was involved and some of the stolen meat remains unaccounted for. If you have any information that could be helpful in this investigation, you are urged to contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.

