One in Custody After Theft of Truck and Snowmobiles

Cranbrook RCMP have one man in custody and are searching for another after a pickup truck with two snowmobiles was stolen from Cranbrook.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate after a white F350 was stolen from outside a business in town Saturday, Jan. 27. Two sleds were also on the back of the pickup when it was taken.

The owner of the truck, along with some friends, told police that they had followed the truck but had lost sight of it. RCMP headed to the Moyie area where it was last seen before getting an update that the vehicle had been located at Braunagel Road and that the lone male occupant was attempting to flee. RCMP arrived on scene moments later and arrested the driver of the pickup truck.

Police arrested 37 year old Christopher Al Mathews, of Beaverdell, BC, who has now been charged with Theft Over $5000 and Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000. He is remanded in custody until February 13, when he will be before the courts.

As RCMP continued to investigate, a second vehicle also believed to be involved in the incident was located abandoned at the Eagles Nest Resort. This vehicle had been stolen from a dealership in Kelowna earlier this month.

Cranbrook RCMP are still looking into this incident and believe more arrests will be made.

Anyone with information about this is asked to please contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org