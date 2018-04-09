One in custody after robbery at KFC

A man is in custody and police are still investigating after a donation box was stolen from the local KFC restaurant.

At about 2 pm on the 8 of April, a man entered the Cranbrook KFC and attempted to distract employees before taking off with the donation box from the counter. The employees gave chase and confronted the individual. The man pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the employee and then took off.

Earlier in the day police had responded to a call of a theft of meat from Safeway. The description matched the man involved in the robbery from the KFC and RCMP were able to link the two incidents.

A 30-year-old man, who splits his time between Cranbrook and Vernon, was arrested and is being held in custody to appear before a judge. Charges RCMP are recommending to Crown include Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Threats and Theft Under $5,000.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident and looking to identify a second individual who appeared to be with the suspect at the time of the theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Previous story
NY high school students injured when bus strikes overpass
Next story
RDEK directors spar over funding contributions

Just Posted

One in custody after robbery at KFC

A man is in custody and police are still investigating after a… Continue reading

What a feeling for Kimberley Dynamiters

Kimberley Dynamtiers are KIJHL champions; off to Cyclone Taylor Cup in Richmond.

PHOTOS: Grizzlies season ends in heartbreak — Kimberley Dynamiters take KIJHL championship in six

Head coach Ryan Parent says his club has changed the way hockey is played in Revelstoke

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

RDEK directors spar over funding contributions

Elkford, Sparwood want to cut the amount they contribute for regional government planning.

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

A topless protester with “Women’s Lives Matters” charged at Bill Cosby Monday

Trump complains about “STUPID TRADE” with China

President Donald Trump complained yet again about “STUPID TRADE” with China

NY high school students injured when bus strikes overpass

The charter bus carrying teenagers struck a bridge overpass on Long island, seriously injuring several passengers

B.C. teen swimmer ties record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Kelowna swimmer Taylor Ruck ties Canada record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

‘Great group of kids:’ Stories of 15 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The vigil took place Sunday night at the Broncos home arena in central Saskatchewan

Final day of public hearings for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

The hearings have lasted all week in Richmond

Forward Conner Lukan killed in Humboldt Broncos team bus crash

15 people died in the Saskatchewan highway crash

Most Read