(File photo)

One in custody after aggravated assault

Cranbrook RCMP currently has a man in custody for aggravated assault.

Late Friday afternoon RCMP sent a media release with regard to an aggravated assault which had occurred on May 11th. At that time members were seeking information related to the incident.

“Early this morning 34-year old Marek Josef Grundel was arrested and taken into police custody,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.

A female had reported that she was approached by a man and assaulted at the disc golf course in the Community Forest on May 8 between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

One count of aggravated assault has been sworn against Marek Grundel. Grundel remains in custody at this time. Police are continuing to investigate and are looking for any witnesses to come forward.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Quebec avian flu cases higher than expected as bird deaths near 1 million: expert

Just Posted

(File photo)
One in custody after aggravated assault

Mother’s Day will be held on Sunday, May 14. How much do you know about the customs of the day? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother’s Day?

The Marasco family (Gary, Sophia and Sharon) are pictured in December, 2012, presenting pet rescue kits to then Jaffray-Baynes Lake Fire Chief Dave Boreen. Gary and Sharon have recently each been afflicted with cancer, and are seeking good wishes from their communities. (File photo)
Pet boarding family beset by double cancer diagnoses

Acclaimed children’s band Will’s Jams played some groovy tunes at the pavilion. The opening song walked the audience through the various steps to making the band’s favourite tasty treat - guacamole (Gillian Francis photo)
PHOTOS: Families spend the weekend at Kootenay Children’s Festival