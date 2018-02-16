One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

A Greyhound bus travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek has skidded off Highway 97, slightly injuring one passenger.

A spokeswoman for Greyhound Canada says the accident happened at about 4 a.m. on Friday about 200 kilometres north of Prince George.

She says there were 11 passengers and the driver aboard.

Another bus was sent to take the remaining passengers on to their destinations.

The cause of the accident has not been determined but a Ministry of Transportation website that reports on road conditions describes the route as subject to “compact snow with slippery sections.”

Greyhound says it is co-operating with an RCMP investigation and will also conduct its own probe.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Otters try to drown dog in Victoria

Just Posted

Lab results show foreign toxic substance in dog deaths

Steeples Veterinary Clinic warning dog owners to be careful in the Community Forest

Stetski holds town hall on pension reform

Conversation that includes NDP Pensions Critic reaches 4,675 households in Kootenay-Columbia.

Stetski honours local couple in House of Commons

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski rose in the House of Commons on… Continue reading

Kootenay East MLA reacts to Throne Speech

Tom Shypitka says speech falls short of intended mark.

Specialist shortage affecting elective surgeries

East Kootenay Regional Hospital recruiting additional anesthetists

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the week’s top stories

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

La Nina keeps on keeping on

Cold, snowy weather forecasted for the weekend

Trump considers global steel tariffs, potentially hitting Canada

Canada is the United States’ biggest supplier of both steel and aluminum

BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Otters try to drown dog in Victoria

Dog survives unexpected underwater confrontation; veterinarian offers warning

One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

Olympic dreams come true for South Okanagan coach

Penticton coach watches as his skier brings home the gold

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

Two B.C. skiers competed in the Alpine Skiing Super G, while Kelowna snowboarder finishes ninth

Most Read