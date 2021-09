Health authority acknolwedged the death in Wednesday update; outbreak now up to 14 cases

Interior Health reports one death is connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook.

The health authority acknowledged the death in a daily pandemic update issued Wednesday afternoon.

The update does not identify whether the death was a resident or a staff member.

The outbreak, which was first declared on Sept. 7, began with eight cases and has now climbed to 14 cases — nine residents and five staff.