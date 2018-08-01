One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident southwest of Nakusp

Police investigating why rider lost control

A motorcycle crash on Highway 6 west of the Needles Ferry on Monday killed one rider and sent another to hospital.

RCMP E Division Traffic Services spokesperson Const. Michael Halskov says a group of riders were travelling eastbound from Vernon on Highway 6 about 15 kilometres west of the ferry on Upper Arrows Lake, about 70 kilometres southwest of Nakusp, when one rider lost control of her motorcycle and ended up in the ditch.

“In that process she was ejected from her motorcycle back onto the roadway and was run over by another motorcycle that was following,” says Halskov.

The second motorcyclist then crashed. Police and ambulance responded to the scene and the second rider was airlifted to hospital.

The B.C. Coroners Service said that the woman killed was a Red Deer, Alta., resident in her mid-50s.

The crash closed Highway 6 for about six hours.

Halskov says road conditions were good at the time of the accident, so it’s not clear what caused the rider to lose control. Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are continuing their investigation.

Previous story
B.C. announces $1.5M to help people detect signs of stroke

Just Posted

WATCH: Bird of prey pole in Idlewild now home to osprey family

The Columbia Outdoor School has partnered with the City of Cranbrook to… Continue reading

Wildfires in East Kootenay cause highway closure

Hwy 93 through Kootenay National Park closed Wednesday due to visibility

Crews fighting 10-hectare wildfire near Blue Lake

The cause of a fire discovered Monday burning near of Canal Flats… Continue reading

Got bats in your belfry?

If you find a bat, alive or dead, never touch it with your bare hands

Local Search and Rescue honoured for wildfire season work

Emergency Management BC pays tribute to Cranbrook and Kimberley SARs for going above and beyond the call of duty in 2017

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

B.C. announces $1.5M to help people detect signs of stroke

Money will help Heart and Stroke Foundation to run FAST program for five straight years

20 years later, destructive 98’ B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to reduced

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident southwest of Nakusp

Police investigating why rider lost control

Most Read