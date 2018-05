One person was killed after being hit by a train in Chilliwack. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police in Chilliwack, B.C., say one person is dead and another was taken to hospital after being struck by a train on Saturday evening.

RCMP say the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m.

They say one person was found dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they cordoned off the area surrounding the rail crossing.

They say investigators are in the process of gathering evidence.

The Canadian Press