One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Thursday

  • Dec. 28, 2017 8:22 a.m.
  • News

A passenger involved in a collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke is dead and four others remain in hospital in serious condition.

RELATED: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

According to RCMP, the cause of the collision is still under investigation; however initial reports indicate that a vehicle with Manitoba plates was travelling westbound when it crossed over the centre line and made contact with an eastbound vehicle from Alberta.

This caused the west bound vehicle to spin into the eastbound lane where it was struck on the passenger side by a second east bound vehicle.

The passenger of the west bound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and remaining three passengers, one critical and one serious have been transported to hospitals in both Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

Those inside the other vehicles were reported to have only minor injuries.

Traffic was stopped for four hours during the investigation of this collision.

Previous story
Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-comm
Next story
Highway 3 shut down following two vehicle collision

Just Posted

2017 Harley-Davidson bike raffle raises over $28,000 for hospice

Boxing Day draw draws crowd down to Tamarack Centre

The Week on the Beat

It may have been Christmas but the RCMP were still busy, fielding… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice beat Hitmen in OT for third straight win

Team defeats Calgary in first game following holiday break, look to end four-game series with win

Top stories of 2017

Looking back at the top stories both locally and regionally around Cranbrook.

Kootenay Ice add Bradley Ginnell from Winterhawks for draft picks

Second and third round picks exchanged for promising 2000-born forward with significant pedigree

Video: Santa sets out on his epic Cranbrook journey

Escorted by the Cranbrook Fire Department, Santa spends six hours touring every street in Cranbrook in a longstanding Christmas Eve tradition.

Video: California shelter dogs airlifted to Cranbrook

On Dec. 17, 2017, 32 dogs from the Ventura County Animal Services… Continue reading

Highway 3 shut down following two vehicle collision

Highway 3 has been shut down following a two vehicle collision between… Continue reading

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Thursday

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Most Read