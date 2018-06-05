OPP officers work at the site of a crash involving a tour bus on Highway 401 West, near Prescott, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

Provincial police say a 54-year-old Chinese man has died after being injured in a tour bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday.

Officers say a bus carrying 37 people — including the driver, a tour guide and a group of Chinese tourists — drove off Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott, and hit a rock formation by the side of the road.

RELATED: Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

Police say four bus passengers remain in hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

A truck driver who passed the scene of the crash said he could see passengers standing outside the bus who appeared to have facial injuries.

A manager at the Massachusetts-based Union Tour Express company said Monday he was aware one of their buses was involved in the collision but could not provide any further information about the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the collision.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour
Next story
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

Just Posted

RCMP in East Kootenay to crack down on tinted windows, loud motorcycle pipes

East Kootenay Traffic Services have announced that they will be stepping up… Continue reading

Land south of Fernie acquired for conservation

Nature Conservancy of Canada brings 43 hectares near Morrissey Meadows into conservation fold

Cranbrook RCMP looking for person who called 911

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking assistance in their investigation of an elderly man… Continue reading

RCMP ask for tips on rash of break-ins

Police investigating a number of thefts from vehicles and residences over the weekend.

Province bans open burning in Kootenays

Category 3 fires to be prohibited effective Friday, June 8.

WATCH: Cranbrook residents protest federal pipeline purchase

Protesters take part in a nation-wide day of action

IHIT investigating ‘two victims of homicide’ in South Surrey

‘There appeared to be a body underneath a tarp at side of road’

Discuss death at Cranbrook’s first ‘Death Cafe’

This Wednesday, Cranbrook residents will have the opportunity to participate in the city’s first Death Cafe

WATCH: Newly born fawn takes first steps in Cranbrook

A fawn, born Monday morning, June 4, takes its first tentative steps in a Cranbrook backyard.

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex

Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for MMIW inquiry

The federal govermnent is giving the inquiry until to April 30, 2019, to complete its work

Most Read