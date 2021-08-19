One-bedroom rental in Vancouver will cost you $2,100 a month, tops in Canada

Average rate for July one-bedroom rentals in Greater Victoria up 8.7 per cent over June

An aerial view over downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour. In July 2021, the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom rental in Greater Victoria was $1,756, according to Rentals.ca. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver is the most expensive place to rent in Canada and by a wide margin.

Greater Victoria, meanwhile, is home to the fourth most expensive rentals in Canada and the second most expensive in B.C., according to July data from a national rentals site.

Rentals.ca says the price of an average one-bedroom rental in the Greater Victoria region last month was $1,756, a leap of 8.7 per cent over June and 11.6 per cent over July 2020. The average two-bedroom sat at $2,103, a smaller increase of two per cent over the previous month and 4.6 per cent over the previous year.

The three regions ahead of Greater Victoria were Vancouver at $2,185, Toronto at $1,855 and Etobicoke – a suburb of Toronto – at $1,802, for one-bedroom rentals. The cheapest three areas for one-bedrooms were Red Deer at $901, St. John’s at $887 and Lloydminster at $721. Overall, the average one-bedroom rental price in July in Canada was $1,396, Rentals.ca found.

In B.C., the average rent for all property types in July was $2,175, $206 over June’s $1,969. It was the highest provincial average, followed by $2,024 in Ontario, $1,637 in Quebec, $1,380 in Manitoba, $1,272 in Alberta, and $1,018 in Saskatchewan. Every province experienced year over year average increases except Ontario and Quebec, which each decreased by a handful of dollars.

