Oldtimer hockey league donates to local community organizations

$8,000 donated to Food Bank, Street Angels; two scholarships awarded to Mount Baker graduates

A local hockey league has donated $8,000 to two community charitable organizations.

The Key City Oldtimers Hockey League (KCOHL) announced it has donated $5,000 to the Cranbrook Food Bank Society and $3,000 to Cranbrook’s Operation Street Angel.

The funds were primarily raised at the league’s annua charity golf tournament held at the Cranbrook Golf Club at the end of May. Team members later decided that the league would top up the total to $8,000.

In addition to the two donations, the Scott Smiley, the KCOHL president, also presented two scholarships worth $1,250 each to two graduating Mount Baker students on behalf of the league.

“We are a league that likes to give back to our community, and this year was no exception,” said Smiley. “We would like to thank our incredible sponsors and all those who donated and supported our golf tournament. Thanks to Paul Whittingham, Tom Pungor and the great staff at the Cranbrook Golf Club for hosting each year.”

You can also follow the league on Facebook.

The KCOHL was founded in 1987 as a non-profit recreational hockey league in Cranbrook for men aged 35 and up. Games are usually held at Western Financial Place on Sunday afternoons and evenings. A tournament takes place in late March.

There are nine teams, sponsored by Bridge Interiors, Boston Pizza, Players Bench Sports, Genex Marketing, Inland Group, A&W Restaurant, North Star Motors, Maple Leaf Forestry and Country Hardwood Floors.

Online registration for the KCOHL’s 2019-2020 season is now open. Annual league fees are $375 per player and $50 for the spare list. In-person registration will begin the middle of August at Players Bench Sports. For more information, visit the league website or contact the league via email.

