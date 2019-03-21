Sophie the Yorkshire terrier. - Contributed

Okanagan man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan

A West Kelowna man is concerned about coyotes near his home after he and his Yorkshire terrier Sophie were chased by one.

It was early Tuesday morning, when Amanuel Ghebremicael took Sophie to use the bathroom near his condo in Terra Vista.

Close to an apple cidery, Sophie started growling at what Ghebremicael assumed was a deer in a nearby field.

“As soon as I backed up a little it came close enough for me to look, and it was a coyote,” he said. “That’s when I just turned around and started high tailing it.”

The coyote followed them, as Ghebremicael yelled, pulling Sophie with him. Once he was closer to other neighbours, the coyote went back into the field.

He said it wasn’t the first incident.

“Where I live there are tons of people with little dogs. And it’s not the first time we’ve heard coyotes,” he said.

He’s concerned for his neighbours and their pets, as some of them are elderly with little dogs.

READ MORE: Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Okanagan neighbourhood

Animal sightings are common in the Central Okanagan.

There have been three bobcat sightings reported by conservation officers since February in the south Mission area and a cougar has been seen near Shadow Creek Drive near Ellison also within the last month.

Two coyotes have been seen in the Hollydell area, one on the Westside, and one near Upper Canyon Drive, as reported by conservation.

One encounter was considered to be aggressive, according to the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program map, which said pets attracted the coyote to the Upper Canyon area.

READ MORE: Cougar sightings on the rise in Okanagan

The website said coyotes are very adaptable to urban environments and recommended feeding pets indoors, cleaning up spilt seed from bird feeders, manage compost properly, and use an electric fence to protect livestock.

Deer frequent areas near Myra Bellevue Provincial Park and two were reported to be injured in the Dilworth Drive area.

The website recommends never feeding animals, and when it comes to deer, to chase them away so as they avoid becoming comfortable with people.

READ MORE: Cougar ‘living’ next door to Okanagan elementary school

READ MORE: Bear sightings down on the Westside, deer rises

READ MORE: Kelowna park visitors urged to not go near bears


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains
Next story
B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

Just Posted

Highways maintenance contractor seeking public feedback

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting to share results of survey ahead of pre-winter public forums

City concludes urban deer removal efforts, culls three deer

Challenges included trap vandalism, shortened window under wildlife permit terms

New city role to foster business development

A new position within city hall hopes to encourage and develop business… Continue reading

Lightning didn’t strike at provincial championships

The BC Hockey Midget Tier 3 hosts, the Key City Lightning, faced adversity at the tournament

Local brothers medal at BC Taekwondo Championships

Cranbrook White Tiger Taekwondo students Nolan and Rhy Palmer earned top honours

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

The Kootenay Ice, the Clock, and Time’s Arrow

It was the dying seconds in the last — the very, very… Continue reading

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Rick James (not the singer) tells the little known story… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor

Respect and Best Wishes Hats off to the fans of the Kootenay… Continue reading

Teen girl accused in plot to attack Kamloops school with weapons out on bail

Judge warned the girl she would be back in jail if she threatened to shoot anyone

Crown drops one assault charge against B.C. man linked to human remains probe

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

Trans woman hopes funding cut will send message to B.C. rape crisis group

Rape Relief does not turn transgender women away and often connects them to other services, group says

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Most Read