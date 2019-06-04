Photo: Barry Gerding. Police on scene of a crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna.

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

A Kelowna police officer was rushed to hospital Monday night, after the Chevrolet Tahoe he had been driving collided with a commercial vehicle along Highway 33 near Loseth Drive.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the officer was a Constable of the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services section was actively responding to a priority call, with lights but no sirens activated.

“The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section has taken carriage of the collision investigation, which is in it’s very early stages,” stated O’Donaghey. “Due to the extent of the damage caused to the police SUV, fire fighters required the jaws of life to safely extricate the experienced police officer from the passenger compartment.”

The officer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

His K9 partner was safely pulled from the wreckage, by his fellow officers, and has since been transported to a local veterinarian for further assessment.

The driver of the semi tractor, who sustained what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries in the crash, was medically assessed at the scene and transported to hospital as a precaution.

One witness stated she heard a loud bang and came out of her home to see what happened. She said she was shocked to see the extent of the damage.

READ MORE: Composite drawing to help identify assault suspect

READ MORE: Kelowna man stabbed while searching for ‘stolen’ cellphone

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Just Posted

COTR graduates first group of locally trained nurses

Nursing degree program was recently expanded to include all four years of education in Cranbrook

NDP MPs call for prioritization of softwood lumber agreement

The federal NDP is taking the governing Liberals to task for failing… Continue reading

The plight of the honeybee

Local bee populations devastated over past winter — several factors to blame

Cranbrook Legion to mark D-Day anniversary June 6

Barry Coulter The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 Cranbrook, is marking one… Continue reading

KIJHL interested in a Cranbrook presence

KIJHL president says Cranbrook would be a good fit for the league’s geographic model

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Party on, Canada

Two of the biggest winners/losers in the SNC Lavalin affair are the… Continue reading

Key City Theatre running Summer Theatre Camps for youth

As the school year winds down and the days grow long and… Continue reading

What Does the Bible Really say about Homosexuality?

Rev. Yme Woensdregt In my last two columns, I wrote that there… Continue reading

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Train health-care providers to ditch racism as part of Canada’s cancer strategy: report

The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples

Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill

Duck, duck, loose – how to help ducks stay safe on our roads

Why did the duck cross the road? To reach the nearest available water source, says SPCA

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

Most Read