VIDEO: Off-duty cop involved in B.C. crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

The IIO is looking into the Canada Day collision

An off-duty RCMP officer was involved in the collision with a motorcyclist in East Langley on Monday, meaning the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) will be looking into the crash.

The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Canada Day in the 26400 block of 56th Avenue, where the motorcycle and an SUV collided.

The driver of the SUV was an off-duty RCMP officer, in his personal vehicle, said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a media relations spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The SUV driver remained at the scene of the crash, Shoihet said.

The IIO is looking into “whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries,” said Shoihet.

She said no other information will be released by police while the IIO investigation is underway.

The IIO looks into all deaths and injuries that are linked to police in B.C., including automobile crashes.

